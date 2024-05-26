Pepsi debuts investment in new Daytona Beach distribution facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

PepsiCo Beverages North America has moved to a new distribution facility in Daytona Beach, more than tripling the size of its previous warehouse there.

PepsiCo Beverages North America, a subsidiary of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), announced it has moved into a state-of-the-art,140,000-square-foot facility after previously operating out of a 44,000-square-foot warehouse in Daytona Beach.

The newly completed warehouse is part of a three-building, 800,000-square-foot industrial development at 1094 S. Williamson Blvd. by Naples-based Karis Cold, a private investment and development company with expertise in the cold-storage industry.

