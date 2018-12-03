  • Man, 85, attacked by alligator at Lakeland 55+ community, deputies say

    By: Monique Valdes

    LAKELAND, Fla - An 85-year-old man was attacked by an alligator Monday in a Lakeland retirement community, deputies say.

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said the alligator bit the man on the foot at a pond at Big Cypress Golf and Country Club in Lakeland.

    The country club is located within the Cypress Lakes 55+ Community.

    The man was taken to the hospital. 

    FWC officers, deputies and trappers surrounded the pond in search of the alligator.

    They eventually located the alligator and brought it to the edge of the lake. 

    FWC said the incident is still under investigation. 

    No other details were released.

