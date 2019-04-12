  • Person dies after Ocoee officers use electronic device during disturbance, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    OCOEE, Fla. - A person is dead after an electronic device was used by police during a disturbance inside an Ocoee neighborhood, according to police.

    Officers said they went to a home inside the Windsor Landings subdivision on Calliope Street after reports of a disturbance.

    Related Headlines

    The incident escalated after officers arrived, which resulted in the use of an “electronic control device,” commonly referred to as a Taser, police said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Officials said the person’s condition deteriorated and officers began life-saving measures.

    The person was taken to the hospital by Ocoee Fire Rescue where they were pronounced dead, officers said.

    Police did not give a description of the subject or what led up to the disturbance. 

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories