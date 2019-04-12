Person dies after Ocoee officers use electronic device during disturbance, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A person is dead after an electronic device was used by police during a disturbance inside an Ocoee neighborhood, according to police.
Officers said they went to a home inside the Windsor Landings subdivision on Calliope Street after reports of a disturbance.
The incident escalated after officers arrived, which resulted in the use of an “electronic control device,” commonly referred to as a Taser, police said.
Officials said the person’s condition deteriorated and officers began life-saving measures.
The person was taken to the hospital by Ocoee Fire Rescue where they were pronounced dead, officers said.
Police did not give a description of the subject or what led up to the disturbance.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.
