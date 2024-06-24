Person dies in crash involving cement truck, minivan in Grant-Valkaria

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. — A person died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a cement truck and a minivan in Grant-Valkaria, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the crash on U.S. 1 and 1st Street.

They said another person was taken to a hospital under a “trauma alert” status.

Read: Machete fight: Man riding tricycle on beach gets into fight with another man over flashlight

Northbound lanes of U.S. 1 are blocked in the area.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group