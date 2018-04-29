  • Man hospitalized after west Orlando shooting, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times during a fight in west Orlando Sunday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Central Avenue, deputies said. 

    The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital. 

    Deputies said one person is in custody in relation to the shooting as a person of interest, who is cooperating.  

    A woman also said she was kicked as part of the fight, deputies said. 

    Deputies did not identify anyone involved in the shooting, but said all involved are in their mid-30s. 

    Officials said there is no danger to the community. 

