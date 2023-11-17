Person shot to death at Orlando 7-Eleven

ORLANDO, Fla. — A person was killed early Friday in a shooting at a 7-Eleven store, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly after 1:45 a.m. to a shooting at the convenience store at Vineland and L.B. McLeod roads.

Investigators said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives are actively investigating,” an OPD spokesman said in a statement. “Once we have more information to share, we will make that available to you.”

Witnesses told Channel 9′s Nick Papantonis that the shooting stemmed from a fight between a teenager and a clerk in the store, but police have not confirmed that information.

A worker at the store said no employees were injured in the shooting.

The store reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

