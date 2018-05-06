  • Person shot inside Kissimmee pizza parlor, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - One person was shot inside a Five Star Pizza in Kissimmee on Friday night, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Bullets went through the window of the pizza parlor between Garden Street and Osceola Parkway sometime Friday night, according to Angel Sepulveda, public information officer.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Woman drowns after getting caught in rip current on Cocoa Beach

    A bullet hit one person inside, injuring them. 

    That person was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, Sepulveda said. 

    Read: Florida math teacher accused of unzipping student's jacket, fanning her stomach

    Deputies did not say what motivated the shooting or if they have identified a suspect. 

    Early Saturday morning, deputies also worked “a second incident” on Ross Street about two miles south of the shooting.

    Read: Man eats record-setting 30,000th Big Mac

    “It has no correlation with Friday’s incident,” said Sepulveda. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Person shot inside Kissimmee pizza parlor, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman drowns after getting caught in rip current on Cocoa Beach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of killing Puerto Rican evacuee at Kissimmee motel denied bail

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sloths: 9 things to know

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Man dies after driving up back of car hauler on turnpike