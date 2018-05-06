Person shot inside Kissimmee pizza parlor, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - One person was shot inside a Five Star Pizza in Kissimmee on Friday night, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Bullets went through the window of the pizza parlor between Garden Street and Osceola Parkway sometime Friday night, according to Angel Sepulveda, public information officer.
A bullet hit one person inside, injuring them.
That person was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, Sepulveda said.
Deputies did not say what motivated the shooting or if they have identified a suspect.
Early Saturday morning, deputies also worked “a second incident” on Ross Street about two miles south of the shooting.
“It has no correlation with Friday’s incident,” said Sepulveda.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
