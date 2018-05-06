  • Woman drowns after getting caught in rip current on Cocoa Beach

    By: Chip Skambis

    COCOA BEACH, Fla. - An Oklahoma woman drowned after getting caught in a rip current on Cocoa Beach Saturday afternoon, according to Brevard County Ocean Rescue. 

    The woman, who officials did not identify, was swimming just north of the International Palms Resort at 1330 N Atlantic Avenue when she and two other bathers were pulled out to sea, said Chief Eisen Witcher. 

    Lifeguards rescued all three bathers, but the woman was not breathing when she came out of the water, officials said. 

    Lifeguards performed CPR on the woman before she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. 

    Brevard lifeguards rescued 16 people Saturday. 

    Officials warn there will be strong rip currents on the beaches all weekend. 
     

