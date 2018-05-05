FHP: Man dies after driving up back of car hauler on turnpike

KENANSVILLE, Fla. - A 34-year-old man was killed when he drove up the back of a car hauler on the turnpike in south Osceola County Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man, from New Mexico, was driving behind the car hauler in the right lane around 8:25 a.m. near mile marker 211, a few miles north of Yeehaw junction.
The car hauler, which was carrying multiple cars, was driving significantly below the speed limit in the right lane, troopers said, when the man drove up the back ramp.
Troopers did not identify the man who died in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
