Pickup truck collides with fuel tanker in Ocala, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala Fire Rescue said it responded to a vehicle versus tanker call at the 3500 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard on Sunday.
Officials said a black Ford pickup truck collided with a fuel tanker.
The pickup truck was lodged beneath the fuel tanker, according to officials.
Investigators said neither driver was injured in the crash.
The fuel truck did not leak onto the road, officials said.
No other information was given regarding the crash.
