Pine Hills to hold town hall meeting to address community violence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Community leaders in Pine Hills are planning to hold a town hall later this month.

The planned meeting comes as a response to a deadly mass shooting in 2023 that took the lives of three people.

Leaders say the meeting will focus on the law enforcement response to the shooting and the safety challenges the community says it is facing.

The suspect, Keith Moses, is accused of killing Natacha Agustin, 9-year-old Tyonna Major, and Dylon Lyons, a local journalist.

The victims’ families filed a lawsuit earlier this week against the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, claiming deputies did not protect them.

That town hall is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Church in Orlando.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the town hall and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

