Pinky: Man accused of attacking Busch Gardens flamingo found incompetent to stand trial

  Man accused of attacking Busch Gardens flamingo found incompetent to stand trial

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    TAMPA, Fla. - A judge on Friday ruled that an Orlando man accused of attacking a flamingo at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in August is incompetent to stand trial.

    The judge ruled that Joseph Corrao isn’t competent to stand trial because of mental illness.

    __________________________________________

    Corrao was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after police said he killed Pinky the flamingo on Aug. 2 while visiting the park with his family.

    Police said Corrao reached into an animal pen, grabbed the bird and slammed her to the ground. She was later euthanized.

    __________________________________________

    Corrao, who wasn’t in court for the Friday hearing, was free days after his arrest after paying $5,000 bail.

    His next hearing is set for March 22, court records said.

