Pinky: Man accused of attacking Busch Gardens flamingo found incompetent to stand trial

TAMPA, Fla. - A judge on Friday ruled that an Orlando man accused of attacking a flamingo at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in August is incompetent to stand trial.
The judge ruled that Joseph Corrao isn’t competent to stand trial because of mental illness.
Corrao was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after police said he killed Pinky the flamingo on Aug. 2 while visiting the park with his family.
Police said Corrao reached into an animal pen, grabbed the bird and slammed her to the ground. She was later euthanized.
Corrao, who wasn’t in court for the Friday hearing, was free days after his arrest after paying $5,000 bail.
His next hearing is set for March 22, court records said.
