Pipe failure causes depressions, not sinkholes in The Villages

Pipe failures caused holes to open up in an area of The Villages, where residents regularly fear sinkhole activity.
Homeowners on Winifred Way said the holes formed following drainage work that was done last week.
“They had 10 trucks, two big pump truck and they pumped all of the water out of the sewer,” said resident Carol Thomas.
The road was blocked off as a precaution and crews came out to survey the area Monday.
Residents were told by county officials that the holes are not sinkholes, but depressions caused by a pipe failure.
County leaders said the work was one through a contractor.
Officials said while cleaning the drain pipe, there was a failure at the connection joint and during the cleaning it allowed more material to fall.
“They ran video cameras down the pipe and it’s dripping sand from the top of the pipe is eroded or corroded or somethings happened,” said resident Don Collins.
County leaders said drivers will go in to assess the damage and make the repairs.
