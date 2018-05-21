Watch: 4 new sinkholes form in The Villages neighborhood

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - More sinkholes have opened up in a neighborhood in The Villages that saw several sinkholes months ago.
The sinkholes were reported Monday on SE 79th McLawren Terrace and 171st McAlpin Street in The Villages. The road has since been shut down while crews investigate.
Three of the sinkholes are visible. One of them is in the road, while the other two are on individual properties, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
A fourth sinkhole reopened underneath the lake on the golf course behind the homes, deputies said.
No one has been evacuated in the most recent incident.
Two homes in the same neighborhood were evacuated in February because of sinkholes.
At the time, one of the three holes was 35 feet deep and 18 feet wide.
The sinkholes reached under two of the homes.
More Sinkholes have opened up on SE 79th Mclawren Ter in the Villages. pic.twitter.com/GAJVmAizds— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) May 21, 2018
