Plans revealed for prime Winter Park property. Take a look.

Plans filed in Winter Park reveal what’s in the works for a prime property at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Permits requested from the city show the intent to build a new bank branch for Wells Fargo at 950 N. Orlando Ave., as well as an 11,000-square-foot office building at 900 N. Orlando Ave., immediately south of the proposed bank.

The adjacent properties total 1.82 acres at the southeast corner of Lee Road’s intersection with North Orlando Avenue/U.S. 17-92 and are owned by Oviedo-based developer Hill Gray Seven LLC.

