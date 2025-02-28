Pleasant Friday sets a trend for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — An early morning front will push out of Central Florida and lead to clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon.

Friday’s daytime highs will peak in the 70s for most of the Channel 9 viewing area.

Friday Weather Outlook for Central Florida Channel 9 Friday forecast (WFTV staff)

But a few of our coastal communities in Flagler County will see highs only in the 60s, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

Overnight temperatures will become more refreshing across the region, with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Friday Weather Outlook for Central Florida Channel 9 Friday forecast (WFTV staff)

As for our weekend weather, Crimi said it will be quite pleasant in Central Florida.

Expect mostly sunny and warm conditions on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for updates:

©2025 Cox Media Group