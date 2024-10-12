Pleasant weekend in Central Florida: Warm, low humidity, and minimal rain chances ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a great weekend across Central Florida.
Pleasant morning temperatures will be followed by a warm afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
On the positive side, the 80s will be paired with low humidity levels.
Only isolated chances for rain are in the forecast, both today and tomorrow.
Early next week, a weak front could bring another nice dip in our temps—afternoon highs in the 70s expected by midweek.
The tropics are quiet for now.
Tropical Storm Leslie will remain over the Atlantic.
Invest 94L has a very small window to develop.
It will run into a patch of dry air and wind shear, limiting its development potential significantly.
