Pleasant weekend in Central Florida: Warm, low humidity, and minimal rain chances ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a great weekend across Central Florida.

Pleasant morning temperatures will be followed by a warm afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

On the positive side, the 80s will be paired with low humidity levels.

Tom Terry tours Brevard County where tornadoes tore through the area as Milton approached

Weather 10/12

Only isolated chances for rain are in the forecast, both today and tomorrow.

Early next week, a weak front could bring another nice dip in our temps—afternoon highs in the 70s expected by midweek.

The tropics are quiet for now.

Channel 9′s SKY Witness chopper surveys Central Florida and Milton's aftermath

Tropical Storm Leslie will remain over the Atlantic.

Invest 94L has a very small window to develop.

It will run into a patch of dry air and wind shear, limiting its development potential significantly.

