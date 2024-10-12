CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. — Since Central Florida started feeling the force of Hurricane Milton, WFTV has been showing the damage up close.

Now that the weather has cleared up SKY Witness Nine was able to fly over the destruction and give a birds-eye view of Milton’s impact on our community.

From Brevard to Lake to Volusia and everywhere in between, WFTV surveyed the damage caused by wind and water across Central Florida

Channel 9’s SKY Witness chopper surveys Central Florida and Milton’s aftermath Channel 9’s SKY Witness chopper surveys Central Florida and Milton’s aftermath (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Sadly, two people were killed in Volusia County during the storm, SKY Witness flew over the areas, as well as other neighborhoods where residents needed to be rescued.

