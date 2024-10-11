Milton causes record flooding St. Johns River, cold front moves in next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — As recovery continues from Hurricane Milton, a new issue is rising – record flooding along the St. Johns River.

The St. Johns at Astor is now 4.8 feet above flood stage, marking a new record.

The previous record was from Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Read: Coast Guard rescues man clinging to cooler 30 miles off Florida’s coast

Areas up and down the St. Johns will see significant flooding after Milton dumped 8 to 14 inches across the area.

Deland, Sanford and Lake Harney will be dealing with moderate to major flooding in the coming days.

Just like during Ian, the large-scale flooding will be very slow to recede and could take several weeks to wane.

Milton causes record flooding St. Johns River, cold from moves in next week Milton causes record flooding St. Johns River, cold from moves in next week

Read: Police rescue baby squirrels displaced during Hurricane Milton

The weekend weather looks great as the recovery continues, with just a few showers and highs in the mid-80s.

Our first significant cold front in months will arrive Tuesday, which will allow cool and dry air to move in.

Highs late week will only be in the 70s, with morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

Milton causes record flooding St. Johns River, cold from moves in next week Milton causes record flooding St. Johns River, cold from moves in next week

Read: AdventHealth for Women welcomes into the world dozens of babies during Milton

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group