Police rescue baby squirrels displaced during Hurricane Milton

Port Orange, Fla. — Police officers in Port Orange rescued baby squirrels who had lost their homes.

Three baby squirrels were displaced by Hurricane Milton, the Port Orange Police Department said.

The squirrels were taken to a private rehab facility.

They are safe at this time.

