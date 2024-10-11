Basket of abandoned kittens rescued after Hurricane Milton

Melbourne, Fla. — A group of kittens found in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton were rescued by a good Samaritan.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Melbourne Police Department said a kind citizen found the kittens in a basket after the storm passed through town. They were on the side of the road.

Officers took the kittens in and gave them proper care. They say it was nice to have the furry friends during a hard time in Florida.

Read: OCPS announces a make up day due to Helene and Milton closures

“In the midst of a stressful day, it brought smiles to everyone! We’re thrilled to share that thanks to the efforts of our team,” the department said in a post on Facebook.

There were seven cats in the basket. One of the cats was given the name “Milton.”

Police say they have all been taken to loving homes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group