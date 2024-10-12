BREVRAD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Milton crossed Florida bringing plenty of rain and wind.

This record-breaking storm also managed to bring with it an unbelievable number of tornadoes – with over 120 tornado warnings issued.

WFTV’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry was in Brevard County checking out where many of those twisters devastated the area.

Tom Terry tours Brevard County where tornadoes tore through the area as Milton approached

