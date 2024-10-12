Tom Terry tours Brevard County where tornadoes tore through the area as Milton approached

BREVRAD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Milton crossed Florida bringing plenty of rain and wind.
This record-breaking storm also managed to bring with it an unbelievable number of tornadoes – with over 120 tornado warnings issued.
WFTV’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry was in Brevard County checking out where many of those twisters devastated the area.
