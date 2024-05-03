Pointe Orlando saddles up mechanical bull riding venue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

PBR Cowboy Bar will take up residence at Pointe Orlando in the fall.

The decked-out country bar has 16 nightclubs around the U.S., including one in Miami that opened last June. The clubs have live music, multiple bars, a dining menu, line dancing and VIP booths.

What to know about the Orlando location of PBR Cowboy Bar

The nightclub chain gets its name from Professional Bull Riders, an organization that has hosted bull riding events across the country since 1993. The PBR licenses its brand logo to Maryland-based developer The Cordish Cos. in a deal that includes revenue-sharing opportunities, as CEO Sean Gleason of Professional Bull Riders told Orlando Business Journal’s sister publication Sports Business Journal.

