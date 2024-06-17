‘Poison peddler to justice’: Investigation leads to first-degree murder indictment, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man was indicted for first–degree murder after a two-year investigation, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brian Pirraglia, 42, was accused of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl.

On Feb. 8, 2022, deputies were called to a home at 17 Blasdell Court for a possible overdose death.

Through the extensive investigation, detectives said they found the 42-year-old sold drugs laced with fentanyl to the victim, which led to their death.

Read: ‘It’s years worth of work gone’: Orlando business owner devastated after food truck was stolen

The Flagler County Grand Jury indicted Pirraglia on Friday for unlawfully distributing a controlled substance.

Pirraglia was already arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.

“I want to commend all our Units and everyone who was involved in this investigation for their hard work and persistence to bring this poison peddler to justice,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Years ago, I directed that all overdose deaths be investigated as a murder. If you are a drug dealer and sell a fatal dose of poison in Flagler County, even if it takes two years, we are going to get you. Hopefully, he will have a long time in state prison to think about the death he caused and the damage he has done to individuals and families selling his poison.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group