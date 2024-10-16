Police: 2 found dead inside Tavares home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

TAVARES, Fla. — Police are investigating after they found two people dead inside a Tavares home.

Officers responded Tuesday to the residence along Holly Drive in the Tiki Village mobile home park.

A neighbor called police to request a well-being check since they hadn’t seen the couple who lived there in a few days.

Police arrived to find the couple — a woman, 85, and a man, 67 — dead inside the home.

While a medical examiner will conduct autopsies, investigators told Channel 9 that both victims showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Tavares police also said neighbors had voiced concerns to the couple about where they place a generator on their property.

Neighbors told police the man and woman set it up inside of a shed attached to their home.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected in either death.

