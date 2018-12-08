  • Police: 2 killed in Daytona Beach

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people were killed Friday evening, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

    Police were called to Jimmy Ann Drive, near Dunn Avenue and Bill France Boulevard, police spokeswoman Lyda Longa said.

    Investigators will release more information during a news conference at 11 a.m. Saturday, Longa said.

    The deaths remain under investigation.

    No other details were given.

