Clearwater fisherman rescued from burning boat by Coast Guard helicopter crew

CLEARWATER, Fla. — AirSta Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a boater from a vessel fire approximately 100 miles west of Clearwater, on Sunday.

The boater was found in a life raft near the burning commercial fishing vessel and was in stable condition, not requiring medical attention.

“The boater was able to quickly deploy a life raft and abandon their burning vessel,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaiah Andrews, a search & rescue controller at Southeast District command center.

The rescue started after Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency beacon activation at 3:27 p.m

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater located the boater in 2 to 4-foot seas and 14 knot winds at 5:46 p.m

The Coast Guard is currently investigating the vessel fire’s cause.

