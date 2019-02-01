Police: 2 women's drinks were spiked at downtown Melbourne bars

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Two women reported feeling sick after consuming drinks that were spiked in separate incidents, the Melbourne Police Department said Friday.
Investigators said the incidents were reported in December and in January after the women went drinking with friends at downtown bars.
Police did not say with what the drinks were spiked. They said no assaults were reported and no one has been arrested.
"My girlfriend got roofied last night at a local bar. And the hospital just called back with the blood results," someone told an emergency dispatcher.
Randy Bennett, of the Hurricane Creek Saloon, said it is important to quickly report incidents to bar staff.
"If you think (you have been drugged), go to the security people at that venue. Let them know so people can review footage," he said. "We want to be out in front of this. We want to let people know that we are here to protect them."
Melbourne police Cmdr. Marc Claycomb said investigators must also be immediately notified.
"The real time reporting is key," he said. "If you tell us two weeks after the fact, it's much harder to gather evidence and witnesses and everything that leads us to a suspect."
Police recommend that bar patrons carry their drinks with them and decline drinks from strangers.
