Police: 4 arrested after Florida venue shooting that killed 3, injured at least 20 others

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people have been arrested in connection to one of the largest mass shootings in the history of Miami-Dade County.

Three people were killed, and at least 20 others hurt after shots were fired at a concert venue in 2021.

Police released mugshots for three of the four suspects.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from rival gangs.

