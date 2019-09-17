Police: Arrest made in shooting death of Daytona Beach man over drugs, rap music

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday evening in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Daemon J. Cam, Daytona Beach police said.
Police said Kevin Stokes was 17 years old when he opened fire from a BMW in July, hitting and killing Cam as he ran from another vehicle.
Cam was found on the corner of Weaver Street and Dr. McCleod Bethune Boulevard in Daytona Beach. He was taken to Halifax Medical Center, where he died, police said.
The BMW sped away, but within days Stokes was identified as the gunman, police said. A warrant was issued for Stokes’ arrest on three charges, including first-degree murder.
Later, a $10,000 reward was issued for Stokes’ capture. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Stokes was located Monday at a Sunoco gas station on International Speedway Boulevard and Bill France Boulevard, police said.
Stokes, who was driving a rented car, attempted to flee the scene and crashed into two law enforcement vehicles, police said.
Stokes was arrested and turned over to the Volusia County Department of Juvenile Justice, where, for now, he remains in custody, police said.
According to a news release, investigators believe the motive for the shooting was part of an ongoing feud between gangs over drugs and rap music.
In July, six shootings were reported within two days, involving rival groups.
