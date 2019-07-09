Police: Person fatally shot in Daytona Beach was being chased

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near Bethune-Cookman University, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
Police said the shooting was reported at about 4 p.m. near Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Weaver Street.
Investigators said two people in a vehicle were being chased by another vehicle.
Police said the two ditched the vehicle and one of them was shot while running away.
Investigators said they are confident they will identify the gunman.
They said the motive for the shooting is unknown but that the gunman and the victims knew one another.
Police said an innocent bystander was involved in a crash with one of the vehicles.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd closed off between Charles St and Walnut St due to a death investigation. Please avoid the area. #DaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/D8Sp76ch1F— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) July 9, 2019
