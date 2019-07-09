  • Orange County middle school program assistant arrested on molestation charges

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old Westridge Middle School program assistant was arrested Tuesday on molestation charges, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said Milly Andy Michel was charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, fours counts of offenses against students by authority figures and two counts of false imprisonment.

    Anyone who might have been a victim of inappropriate conduct by Michel is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

