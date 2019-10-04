0 UPDATE: Toddler found wrapped in blanket on Orlando doorstep reunited with mother

ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE 8:15 a.m.: Orlando police said the toddler's grandmother saw the child's photo on the news and called the child's mother to wake her up.

Officers said the pair have been reunited.

"Happy ending," Orlando police tweeted.

Officers said the Department of Children and Families is on scene since the child was found after being alone for several hours.

Thanks to your help. Grandma saw news and called the toddlers mother and woke her up. Happy Ending. https://t.co/R8bDovNSFq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 4, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Orlando police are asking the community to help identify a toddler who was found on the doorstep of an apartment wrapped in a blanket.

Police said the boy, who is approximately 2 or 3 years old, was found on a doorstep at Nona Park Apartments. Officers said a resident said they found the boy sitting in a chair on his porch with a blanket and pacifier.

Police said the boy appears to be healthy, but is nonverbal. Officers said they believe he walked out of his home on his own.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Officers said they are going door-to-door trying to find his guardian, or a home with an open door, with no results so far.

Anyone who recognizes the boy is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

Toddler was sitting on porch wrapped in a blanket. Officers have conducted a door to door search to attempt to find guardian. Any assistance would be appreciated. Please call 911 if you recognize him. pic.twitter.com/gPRHRca3F8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 4, 2019

2 to 3 year old found on doorstep in Nona Park Apts. If you recognize him please call 911. pic.twitter.com/lbhHgmI3FW — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 4, 2019

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.