Police believe they found car from Eustis shooting that injured 14-year-old

EUSTIS, Fla. — Eustis police say they believe they have found the car used in a shooting that sent a 14-year-old to the hospital on Sunday.

Police said the victim is not cooperating, but detectives believe the car recovered is the correct one.

The victim was shot in the leg while in his home. Witnesses said the bullet came through the window.

A neighbor’s surveillance video showed a car circling the area at low speed several times. Police believe the shooter may have entered through an adjacent property and used the same location to exit before fleeing in a vehicle.

