14-year-old injured in Eustis drive-by shooting, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting while at home in Eustis on Sunday, according to police.

The victim was shot in the leg and is expected to survive after being airlifted to the hospital.

The Eustis Police Department responded to reports of a teenager shot in the leg. When they arrived, officers say they found the boy lying in the living room with a gunshot wound to his inner thigh.

Witnesses said the bullet came through the window before hitting the teen.

A neighbor’s surveillance footage showed a car circling the area at low speed several times. Police suspect the suspect may have entered through an adjacent property and used the same location to exit before fleeing in a vehicle.

Casings and bullets were recovered from the scene, according to police and at this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are working to identify the suspect and determine the motive for the shooting. Channel 9 will continue to provide updates accordingly.

