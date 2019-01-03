Police: Boy dies after being run over by his grandfather in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. - An 8-year-old Palm Coast died Wednesday afternoon when he was run over by his grandfather, the Edgewater Police Department said.
The crash was reported at about 5:45 p.m. near West Marion Avenue and Industrial Drive, said Joe Mahoney, the agency's interim police chief.
"Roland J. Robidoux, 73, of Edgewater, was pulling a drag-style race car into the garage and struck Connor R. Allen," Mahoney said. "Allen was pronounced deceased upon arrival of first responders."
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
