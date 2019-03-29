Police: Caretaker caught on nanny cam abusing 94-year-old woman

CLERMONT, Fla. - A 64-year-old caretaker was arrested after she was recorded abusing a 94-year-old woman, the Clermont Police Department said Friday.
Police were called at about 11 a.m. Thursday to Crane’s View Lodge, a senior living community that offers assisted living and memory care, after Richard Bova reported that his mother had been abused by Soebhagwatie Changoer, Clermont police Sgt. Malcolm Draper said.
Bova said a nanny cam that he installed in his mother’s room recorded video of the alleged abuse, Draper said.
Investigators said they watched the video, which showed Changoer shaking the victim her by her shoulders and her arms and pushing the seated victim's head down onto her pillow.
Bova notified the facility's management of the incident, and the part-time employee was suspended before police were notified, Draper said.
The victim was uninjured.
Changoer was arrested at her Clermont home and was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of abuse of an elderly person.
