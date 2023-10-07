Police: Convicted felon charged with attempted murder after shooting a man in the face in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police say they’ve tracked down the suspect in a shooting early Friday morning that left a man critically injured.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of NE 15th St. around 12:30 a.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. They arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

Police say they quickly identified the suspected shooter as 36-year-old Dustin W. Smith and began a department-wide manhunt for him, but were not able to immediately find him.

According to investigators, an Ocala resident spotted Smith later that afternoon and called police.

Smith was apprehended without incident and taken to the Marion County Jail.

He faces a long list of felony charges including attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith is being held in the Marion County jail on no bond for the attempted murder charge.

