1 person killed in skydiving accident in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a downed skydiver Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Merry lane near Arthur-Dunn Airpark.

According to the fire department, a rescue helicopter was initially requested but was canceled before the skydiver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Titusville Police Department will be taking over the investigation into what happened.

According to their preliminary investigation, a man wearing a parachute and other skydiving gear was found on the lawn of a home in the 2600 block of Merry Lane.

**Skydiver down** Report of skydiver down on Merry Ln. this located just adjacent to Arthur-Dunn Airpark. — Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) October 7, 2023

No other details on the circumstances leading up to the incident have been released.

