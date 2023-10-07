FHP: Oviedo man killed in side-by-side crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving a multi-terrain vehicle in Oviedo Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5:15 a.m. on Barr Street near the intersection with Florida Ave.

Troopers say the Polaris side-by-side was southbound on Barr Street approaching Florida Ave. when the driver ran off the roadway to the right onto the west shoulder.

According to FHP, the vehicle collided with a tree then fell into a ditch.

The driver, identified only as a 24-year-old man from Oviedo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, identified by FHP as a 21-year-old man also from Oviedo, was taken to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital with injuries described as “serious.”

Neither rider wore a helmet, according to a report from FHP.

Troopers say they don’t yet know what caused the driver run off the roadway.

The crash and the sequence of events leading up to it are still under investigation.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

