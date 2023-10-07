1 dead, 1 critical after 3-car crash on I-4 in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate-4 in Kissimmee that left one person dead and another critically injured early Saturday morning.

According to FHP, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the Eastbound lanes at mile marker 59, just south of State Road 429.

Troopers say three vehicles were involved in the crash: a 2006 Kia Sportage, a 2015 Subaru WRX, and a 2010 Jeep Wrangler.

According to FHP, one person was taken to Celebration Hospital and pronounced dead there.

A second person was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital in critical condition.

They have not specified which of the vehicles the two patients occupied.

All eastbound lanes of I-4 were shut down for hours while troopers investigated the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

