Apopka community honors the life of 8-year-old killed by speeding robbery suspect

APOPKA, Fla. — Dozens of people in a small community along North Maine Avenue honored the life of 8-year-old Jayden Miranda, who was killed Thursday morning.

Neighbors along North Maine Ave set up a memorial with candles, teddy bears, and flowers where Jayden’s mother’s car crashed.

“Rest in peace, you know,” said Denise Lamotte. “It’s sad, it’s really sad. I was emotional.”

Lamotte told Channel 9 that the memory of the crash would never leave her mind as she called the police and watched first responders clear the scene.

“I was facing the passenger side,” said Lamotte. “The guy took him out. I was there, and I saw the little boy. I saw him pull him out.”

Family and friends gathered and surrounded the Miranda family as they prayed, cried, and remembered a little boy they said was taken away from them too soon.

Jayden died after a car crashed into his mother’s car while she was driving Jayden and his brother to school.

38-year-old Marcus Williams drove the other car, speeding down North Maine Avenue after a burglary.

Jayden’s mother sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Williams was charged with felony murder for the crash and three other charges for the burglary.

