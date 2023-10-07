Man hospitalized after shooting in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting in Pine Hills that sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Altec Road and Silverwood Drive just after 7:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find one person who had been shot.

See a map of the area below:

The shooting victim has only been identified by the sheriff’s office as a man in his 20s.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released by the sheriff’s office, citing the active nature of the investigation.

