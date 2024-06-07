Police: Counterfeit bills suspects on the loose in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora Police are looking for two suspects who used counterfeit bills at a Hobby Lobby back on May 8.

The two men went to the Hobby Lobby at 16880 US Hwy 441 in Mount Dora, where each bought merchandise and received change for the transaction using counterfeit $100 bills.

Mount Dora police are asking for help identifying these suspects, if you have any info, please contact the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.

Mount Dora Counterfeit bills (WFTV)

