Police: Daytona Beach man shouts about vampires before allegedly setting house on fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man who Daytona Beach police said shouted about vampires before setting his home on fire is undergoing an involuntarily mental health evaluation.
Police said the fire happened Sunday night along Cassin Avenue and the suspect's wife was inside the house when the man allegedly set it on fire.
A judge signed an order for evaluation Wednesday, which marks the second time in the last 18 years court records show Melvin Weaver has undergone a mental health evaluation under the state's Baker Act.
The order comes four days after Daytona Beach police said Weaver tore down the insulation from his ceiling and lit it on fire while he and his wife were inside their home.
Weaver’s wife called paramedics earlier in the day to check on her husband because he was acting odd, but they said he appeared OK.
She claims five hours after they left, her husband shouted about vampires and hit her with a cane before setting the house on fire.
Neighbors saw the flames and called 911.
Weaver's wife grabbed a knife off the kitchen wall to defend herself and ran out the door, officers said.
Police said they found her husband banging on neighbors’ doors shouting for help with a sword in his hand.
Because of privacy laws, Weaver's health records are sealed, and no further information is available on that Baker Act commitment.
