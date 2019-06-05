Police: Drunken Sarasota boat captain threatened to shoot passengers, refused to dock

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Florida charter captain was arrested after he got drunk and high and threatened to shoot passengers, Sarasota police said.
Police said boat captain Mark Bailey, 36, got into a fight with the teenage son of one of the five passengers over the weekend. Several other passengers became involved and the argument escalated, officers said.
According to a police report, passengers said they heard Bailey fire several shots from the upper deck into the water and saw him drinking and doing drugs.
For hours, passengers said the captain refused to dock even after they paid him. They eventually called the Coast Guard, the report said.
Passengers told local newspaper, the Herald-Tribune, they felt like hostages and, at one point, discussed a plan to overtake Bailey, but felt it was too risky because he had a gun.
Bailey was charged with boating under the influence and resisting arrest. He was released from jail after posting bail.
