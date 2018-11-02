Police: Fatal drive-by shooting leads to car chase

ORLANDO, Fla. - Around 1 a.m. Friday, a fatal drive-by shooting led to a police chase and two arrests all within the same Orlando neighborhood.
Sgt. Eduardo Bernal with the Orlando Police Department said an officer was patrolling the area near John Young Parkway and Colombia Street when she heard gunshots. The officer arrived on the scene at Mable Butler Avenue and Wells Street to find a woman with serious injuries and a man shot dead after an alleged drive-by shooting.
Bernal said a neighbor gave a description of the car suspected to be involved, and a similar car matching the description was located nearby.
Officers said when they tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off, leading to a chase. Bernal said two men bailed from the car on foot. One of the men was arrested by an officer, and the other was tracked down by a canine.
Police said both men are in custody, and that the investigation is continuing to try and link the car with the crime. So far, police said, they can only confirm that the car does resemble the one involved in the drive-by.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.
#BreakingNews @OrlandoPolice is working a fatal drive by shooting near Mable Butler Dr and Wells St. A man is dead and a woman hospitalized. Cops arrested two men after a short pursuit and are now trying to figure out if they are the gunmen. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/XgI2ZH8ZnT— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) November 2, 2018
