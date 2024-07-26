Police identify drowning victim in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police have identified a drowning victim Thursday morning after a body was discovered at Starke Lake.

According to the Ocoee Police Department, they were called to the area on July 17 after a woman said she saw a man in distress in the water, but after an extensive search, the man was not found.

On Friday, July 19 Ocoee PD was called again to the same area after an individual found a fan along the shore not breathing.

Read: Death investigation underway in Cocoa Beach

Ocoee Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Terry DeWayne Werst.

There is no indication of a criminal incident as there are no signs of foul play, according to police.

Here is the press release from the Ocoee Police:

UPDATE on our death investigation:



Deceased: Terry DeWayne Werst (Male)

DOB: 03/10/1993



The next of kin has been notified. There are no signs of foul play. pic.twitter.com/X0y1UMhq0J — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) July 26, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group