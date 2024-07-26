Local

Police identify drowning victim in Ocoee

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Ocoee crime scene investigation Ocoee police responded to a home on Idaho Court Friday morning. (WFTV staff)

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police have identified a drowning victim Thursday morning after a body was discovered at Starke Lake.

According to the Ocoee Police Department, they were called to the area on July 17 after a woman said she saw a man in distress in the water, but after an extensive search, the man was not found.

On Friday, July 19 Ocoee PD was called again to the same area after an individual found a fan along the shore not breathing.

Ocoee Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Terry DeWayne Werst.

There is no indication of a criminal incident as there are no signs of foul play, according to police.

Here is the press release from the Ocoee Police:

