Death investigation underway in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Cocoa Beach, police announced Friday morning.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said detectives are focusing on an area near the 300 block of Ramp Road.

The department is working the case in conjunction with Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

READ: Orlando police search for missing man with dementia

Police have released few details but are asking anyone with information about the death to contact Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.

Channel 9′s Nick Papantonis is heading to the active crime scene.

READ: Hurricane season heats up as tropical waves move off coast of Africa

Be sure to monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates on this developing story.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group