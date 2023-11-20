Police identify man killed in shooting at Orlando 7-Eleven

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting at a 7-Eleven store early Friday morning.

Police said they were called shortly after 1:45 a.m. to a shooting at the convenience store at Vineland and L.B. McLeod roads.

Investigators said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Monday as 30-year-old Wolf Lindor.

Investigators have not released any information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

